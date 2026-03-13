Prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı dies at 78

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish historian and author İlber Ortaylı died on March 13 at the age of 78 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Istanbul, following complications related to a kidney condition.

According to a statement released by his family on March 11, Ortaylı had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit for five days and was being closely monitored by a specialized medical team.

During that period, his condition had been described as stable.

Reports said the historian underwent surgery at Koç University Hospital in February due to a kidney-related illness.

While still in the recovery process, he suffered a sudden medical complication on the night of March 8 and was admitted to intensive care, where he was later intubated.

Widely regarded as one of Türkiye’s most influential historians, Ortaylı reached wide audiences not only through his academic work but also through popular history books that have brought historical scholarship to the broader public.

He graduated from the History Department of Ankara University Faculty of Language, History and Geography.

Ortaylı later pursued advanced studies in Slavic and Eastern European languages at University of Vienna. In 1974, he received his doctorate from Ankara University and became an associate professor in 1979.

After resigning from his post in 1982, Ortaylı taught at numerous universities around the world before returning to Türkiye in 1989, when he was promoted to professor.

Throughout his academic career, he lectured at several major institutions, including Galatasaray University and Bilkent University.

Beyond academia, Ortaylı also played an important role in cultural institutions.

In 2005, he was appointed director of the Topkapı Palace Museum, one of Türkiye’s most important historical sites. He served in the role for seven years before retiring in 2012.

In 2018, he also served as an advisor to Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Frequently appearing on television programs and at public events, Ortaylı became widely known in Türkiye for his sharp wit and vast historical knowledge.