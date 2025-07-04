Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential

Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential

GİRESUN
Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential

Giresun Island, known for its mythological tales and historical ruins, is undergoing a major landscaping project with a budget of 32 million Turkish Liras.

The "Giresun Island Environmental Development Implementation Project," launched by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on May 1, includes the construction of walking paths, viewing terraces, a welcome center, security units, ticket offices, a café, restrooms, directional signage and lighting installations on the 160,000-square-meter island.

The island is home to numerous bird species such as cormorants and gulls, as well as historical structures, such as medieval walls, a ruined monastery, a chapel, a cistern and burial sites. It is also steeped in mythological lore, believed to be linked to legends of the Amazon women and the place where Hercules sought the Golden Fleece.

Giresun Governor Mehmet Fatih Serdengeçti told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Giresun Island is the only habitable island in the Black Sea. He acknowledged past criticism over the island's untapped tourism value and stated that the project, prepared last year, is finally being implemented.

Work on the island, currently closed to visitors, continues depending on weather conditions. “We expect it to be open for visitors between September and November. The project must be completed by the end of 2025,” Serdengeçti said.

Highlighting that this is the first serious attempt to unlock the island’s tourism potential, Serdengeçti said, “Travel to the island will be made more accessible. Tourists will benefit from both sea and island tourism. We’ve already prepared one pier, and another is under construction. There will be walking areas, a viewing café and various facilities to meet visitors’ needs. People who come to the island will have a comfortable experience.”

He also emphasized the island’s potential to significantly boost the city’s tourism sector. “Giresun Island will become a must-see destination in the Black Sea region, attracting interest from both local tourists and tourism agencies. We estimate that 300,000 to 400,000 people will visit the island annually,” he said.

Designated as a second-degree natural and archaeological protected site, the island has hosted human life since mythological times. Previous excavations have unearthed numerous historical artifacts, now displayed at the Giresun Museum.

Describing the island as a reflection of the city’s ethnographic richness and a beacon of human history, the governor said the island’s legendary stories will play a key role in drawing public interest.

