Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

BOLU

An investigation has been launched against Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan after he admitted to making "unlawful" decisions targeting Syrians in the city.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced the probe on Jan. 5 via X, citing the Bolu chief public prosecutor's decision to investigate Özcan's "statements regarding Syrians."

During an interview on journalist Fatih Altaylı's YouTube channel posted on Jan. 4, the mayor admitted to taking illegal measures against Syrians.

"They receive enough aid from the state. I promised that I would not provide a single penny of aid from the Bolu Municipality budget,” he said. "I removed the signs overnight and unlawfully canceled their licenses."

Upon Altaylı's reaction, Özcan once again openly acknowledged that his actions were "unlawful."

"If they had gone to the administrative courts, they might have won, but in politics, the strongest time is when you are newly elected. This created a shock wave, and they could not understand what was going on," he said.

“When I saw there were not enough repatriation... I increased the marriage fees and water. This was also illegal."

The Interior Ministry had previously launched an inquiry into Özcan over the controversial measures.

His main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also issued multiple warnings before ultimately expelling him.

However, Özcan was renominated by the CHP’s new administration under leader Özgür Özel and won the mayoral race in Bolu last year.