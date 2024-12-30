Price for plastic bags rises to 0.50 liras

ANKARA
The price for plastic bags will rise to 0.50 Turkish Liras at the start of the new year, after remaining constant at 0.25 liras for six consecutive years.

 

Türkiye banned the free handing out of environmentally damaging plastic bags in 2019 as part of the government’s efforts to combat plastic pollution and reduce non-recyclable waste.

 

This new price for plastic bags was established as a result of a meeting held with the participation of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry authorities and representatives from relevant organizations.

 

The meeting centered on profit sharing, with retailers paying around 2 liras for each plastic bag, while customers were charged 0.25 liras.

 

Authorities also emphasized that this amount was insufficient to reduce the consumption of plastic bags, pointing out that, as a result, there has been an increase in their usage.

 

Türkiye is also leading a zero-waste project aiming at reducing the country’s waste burden, with officials confirming that 105 tons of paper and cardboard were recycled in the Turkish parliament alone in 2023.

