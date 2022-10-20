Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

ANKARA

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın reacted harshly to the allegations that the Turkish Armed Forces used chemical weapons.

“Chemical weapons lie is the futile effort of those who try to justify and aestheticize terrorism,” Kalin tweeted on Oct. 20.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik also dismissed the allegations and said, “Those who accuse the Turkish Armed Forces of using chemical weapons are part of a vile slander network.”

These people try to show the “murders of the terrorist organization innocent,” he tweeted.

“Those who praise the murders of the PKK are attacking the [Turkish Armed Forces] TAF by representing the dirty groups,” he added.