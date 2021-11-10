Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award winners announced

  • November 10 2021 07:00:00

Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award winners announced

ANKARA
Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award winners announced

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the winners of the 2021 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards, while addressing members of the public after a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Beştepe on Nov. 8.

The names who were deemed worthy of this year’s awards are Teoman Duralı in the field of science and culture, İdil Biret in the field of music, Alev Ebuzziya in the field of visual arts, Cüneyt Arkın in the field of cinema, Gürbüz Azak in the field of literature, Etem Çalışkan in the field of calligraphy, İbrahim Manav in the field of bookshops and Kemal Tahir in the field of loyalty award.

“On behalf of myself and my nation, we congratulate these valuable people of culture and arts, whose awards we will present next month,” said Erdoğan.

The Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards are given to people who have made significant contributions to Turkish culture and arts life, who work to elevate the culture and arts of the country, and who show outstanding talent with their works.

