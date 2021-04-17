President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss regional issues

  • April 17 2021 09:57:00

President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss regional issues

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
President Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 16 spoke over the phone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to Turkey's Communication Directorate.

Erdoğan and Stoltenberg discussed a number of prominent regional issues, including developments in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the directorate said in a statement.

During the talk, Erdoğan underlined that the current calm and peaceful environment in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean was made possible thanks to Turkey’s efforts and constructive steps.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Regarding Libya, Erdoğan told Stoltenberg that the new Libyan government should be given defense and security support, adding that Turkey had provided help to the North African nation in this respect, as per their agreements signed in 2019.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed during U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva to form an interim government to lead the country to elections this December. Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as the new prime minister.

Erdoğan highlighted that Afghanistan should also receive support through NATO's capabilities and capacity.

Hostilities have increased dramatically across Afghanistan since last September when the U.S. and Taliban inked a deal to drawdown U.S. forces, and begin intra-Afghan negotiations to end nearly two decades of war.

Referring to recently escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan said the crisis could be resolved through dialogue, adding that Ukraine's territorial integrity and the Minsk Protocol should be the basis for solving the issue.

In recent weeks, Russia has gathered combat-ready forces close to the Ukrainian border which is considered "the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014" according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan
Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

East Mediterranean, president erdogan, Diplomacy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe cases set course for possible new curbs

    Severe cases set course for possible new curbs

  2. Turkey criticizes ban on Quran courses in N Cyprus

    Turkey criticizes ban on Quran courses in N Cyprus

  3. Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

    Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

  4. Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

    Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

  5. New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

    New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world
Recommended
Greece proposes positive agenda with Turkey

Greece proposes 'positive agenda' with Turkey

Turkey calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians

Turkey calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians
No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan

Turkey wants harmony with Greece: President Erdoğan
NATOs maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey

NATO's maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey
Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event

Turkish, Greek ministers clash at heated news event
WORLD NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to Moon

NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to Moon

NASA has selected SpaceX to land the first astronauts on the surface of the Moon since 1972, the agency said on April 16, in a huge victory for Elon Musk’s company.
ECONOMY Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

Steel exports from Turkey's southern Mediterranean Sea region rose 106% in March on an annual basis, reaching $197 million, according to the head of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (ADMIB).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe visits defending champion Başakşehir on April 18, hoping to win in a bid to continue its chances of claiming the title of the Turkish Süper Lig.