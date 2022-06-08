President Erdoğan meets Venezuelan counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who arrived in Turkey late on June 7 for an official visit.

The VTV state channel showed footage of Maduro arriving at the airport in Ankara, where he was received by senior officials of Turkey, an important ally of Venezuela.

“I am delighted to start this international tour, in the lands of the sister Turkish nation,” Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Maduro ‘appreciates’ warm welcome

“I appreciate the warm welcome and affection they have shown us. I am sure that we will consolidate the ties of union and cooperation between our peoples.”

Maduro arrived in Turkey hours after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia, another ally.

Lavrov was in the country to discuss unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, stalled by Russia’s war on its neighbor.

It was not known if Maduro and Lavrov would meet, but the Venezuelan leader was received by Erdoğan.

“All aspects of Turkey-Venezuela relations will be reviewed and steps to enhance the relations will be discussed,” a presidency statement said.

Turkey is a friend of Venezuela, which sought to reinforce ties with countries such as China, Iran and Russia after U.S. sanctions against the Maduro government.