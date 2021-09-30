President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

  • September 30 2021 09:12:34

President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense

ANKARA
President Erdoğan defends Turkeys right to strengthen its defense

Turkey can strengthen its defense capabilities in whatever way it wishes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told The New York Times in a story published on Sept. 29. 

Speaking to the U.S. newspaper's editors at the Türkevi Center in New York last week, Erdoğan reiterated that Ankara has not undermined NATO or the Western alliance by purchasing Russia’s S-400 missile system.

The president said that Ankara "would not have had to buy S-400s" had Washington sold Patriot defense missiles to Turkey, adding "we buy our own weapons.”

Asked whether Ankara's purchase of the Russian missiles was worth the friction with the U.S., Erdoğan replied: "I think it was worth it.”

"We can strengthen our defense as we please," he said.

In an interview with CBS News, Erdoğan said Turkey will move forward to buy more defense systems from Russia.

"In the future, nobody will be able to interfere in terms of what kind of defense systems we acquire, from which country, at what level. Nobody can interfere with that. We are the only ones to make such decisions," he told the American network.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the US proved futile, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the state-of-art S-400 system.

U.S. officials opposed the move, claiming the S-400s would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan
Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

Erdogan, s400, Diplomacy, Politics,

TURKEY Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  3. Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

    Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

  4. Ex-football player wanted for homicide

    Ex-football player wanted for homicide

  5. Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs

    Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs
Recommended
Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier

Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier
Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan
Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart

Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart
Turkish Cypriot leader discusses TRNC’s position on Cyprus with UN chief

Turkish Cypriot leader discusses TRNC’s position on Cyprus with UN chief
Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders Summit in Italy

Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy
WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey on Sept. 30 put into force an agreement with Malta to cooperate on investigating financial crimes.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.