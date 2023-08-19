Prague cancels concert by Russian soprano

Prague has cancelled an October concert by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko over her country's invasion of Ukraine, organizers said on Aug. 17.

Netrebko, whose past support for Russian President Vladimir Putin has led to cancellations of several concerts worldwide, was due to perform at Prague's Municipal House on Oct. 16.

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year and has provided Kyiv with substantial military and humanitarian aid.

The Nachtigall Artists Management agency said on Facebook it had agreed with the venue to cancel the sold-out concert following opposition from Prague's center-right council.

The agency cited "circumstances which have gradually converted a purely artistic project into... a political and social polemic".

The Czech news agency CTK quoted Prague councilor Jiri Pospisil as hailing "the correct decision in relation to our key partner fighting for its independence."

Netrebko withdrew from the Metropolitan Opera in New York in March 2022 after refusing to repudiate her support of Putin following the Ukraine invasion.

The 51-year-old opera superstar later condemned the war and announced a return to European stages, but has never publicly criticized Putin directly.

Netrebko's website lists dozens of performances for the rest of the year, including in Berlin, Guangzhou, Paris, Vienna and Milan.

