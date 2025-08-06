Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

ESKİŞEHİR
Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

Turkish artist Seda Çetinsoylu has created a striking 9-square-meter wall portrait using pages from unused books brought from the southeastern province of Hatay, which was devastated by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

Working in her studio in the Odunpazarı district of Eskişehir, Çetinsoylu repurposed hundreds of damaged and discarded books with a zero-waste philosophy. The resulting piece, depicting a long-haired woman’s face, spans 3 meters in height and 3 meters in width and now decorates the interior wall of a local business.

Çetinsoylu’s passion for art began during her primary school years in Istanbul, guided by her family and teachers. She studied painting at Anadolu University’s Faculty of Fine Arts and also attended Accademia di Belle Arti in Palermo, Italy, as part of the Erasmus Program. After completing her undergraduate degree, she earned a master’s from the Faculty of Art and Design at Eskişehir Osmangazi University and opened her own studio in 2022.

The 36-year-old artist works across various disciplines, including ceramics, sculpture, graphic design and animation. The book-page portrait was commissioned by a Hatay-based business owner who relocated to Eskişehir after the quakes.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, she said: “I received the project just a week before the venue’s opening and worked day and night to complete it. The books came from the earthquake zone. I pressed and carefully cut them to make them suitable for the work.”

Çetinsoylu, who also works as an art consultant, said the portrait aligns with the business's interior design and reflects her commitment to sustainable art practices.

“The feedback has been incredibly rewarding,” she said. “This kind of work was not made before in Eskişehir, and it is still rare in Türkiye. While there are similar examples abroad, this was a first for me and very exciting.”

In addition to her own creations, Çetinsoylu teaches art to gifted children aged 4 to 12 and continues to focus on recycling in her projects, frequently reusing old canvases and paper waste.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  2. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  3. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

  4. Gaza humanitarian situation 'beyond catastrophic'

    Gaza humanitarian situation 'beyond catastrophic'

  5. US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report

    US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report
Recommended
Dutch windmill village churned by overtourism debate

Dutch windmill village churned by overtourism debate
Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Jennifer Lopez lights up Istanbul with epic performance

Jennifer Lopez lights up Istanbul with epic performance
Dozens gather at Florida church for Hulk Hogans funeral service

Dozens gather at Florida church for Hulk Hogan's funeral service
Dark Church frescoes draw over 1 million visitors

Dark Church frescoes draw over 1 million visitors
A former Rolling Stone says the Met has his stolen guitar

A former Rolling Stone says the Met has his stolen guitar
Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts
WORLD Gaza humanitarian situation beyond catastrophic

Gaza humanitarian situation 'beyond catastrophic'

The situation in Gaza has become “beyond catastrophic,” with rising casualties near aid convoys and in shelters, as Israel continues to restrict access for many medical and humanitarian personnel, the U.N. has said.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿