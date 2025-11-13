Pope Leo to host Hollywood gathering at the Vatican

Pope Leo to host Hollywood gathering at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY
Pope Leo to host Hollywood gathering at the Vatican

Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, is set to welcome a glittering lineup of Hollywood stars and filmmakers to the Vatican this weekend for a special audience celebrating the Catholic Church’s ongoing Holy Year.

The Vatican announced that the meeting, to be held on Nov. 15 morning at the Apostolic Palace, will be attended by prominent figures including Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen, Chris Pine, Alison Brie, Dave Franco and Monica Bellucci. Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee, George Miller, Giuseppe Tornatore and Gus Van Sant are also expected to join the gathering, organized by the Vatican’s culture office.

According to a Vatican statement, Pope Leo “has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.”

In a video released ahead of the event, the pope shared his four favorite films: Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), Robert Wise’s “The Sound of Music” (1965), Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People” (1980) and Roberto Benigni’s “Life Is Beautiful” (1997).

There is little precedent for such an encounter between the Vatican and Hollywood. However, Pope Francis held a similar event in June 2024 for comedians, which drew the likes of Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

The announcement follows Pope Leo’s recent meeting with actor Robert De Niro and his children, Julian and Drena De Niro, at the Vatican. De Niro was in Rome to receive the city’s highest honor, the Lupa Capitolina, and to attend the inauguration of his Nobu Hotel Roma on the Via Veneto.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film

Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford film
Prague cathedrals long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026

Prague cathedral's long-awaited organ to pipe up in 2026
Culture Report reveals global cultural trends

Culture Report reveals global cultural trends
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley died from injuries suffered in fall

Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley died from injuries suffered in fall
Int’l Ankara Jazz Festival kicks off with ‘Colors of Jazz’ theme

Int’l Ankara Jazz Festival kicks off with ‘Colors of Jazz’ theme
Ancient grains shed light on Early Bronze Age life

Ancient grains shed light on Early Bronze Age life
Roman statues stolen from Syrias national museum

Roman statues stolen from Syria's national museum
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿