Pompeii restoration unearths 'surprise' treasures

  • February 19 2020 15:28:00

Pompeii restoration unearths 'surprise' treasures

POMPEII - AFP
Pompeii restoration unearths surprise treasures

Vivid frescoes and never-before-seen inscriptions were among the treasures unearthed in a massive years-long restoration of the world-famous archaeological site Pompeii that came to a close Feb. 18.   

The painstaking project saw an army of workers reinforce walls, repair collapsing structures and excavate untouched areas of the sprawling site, Italy's second most visited tourist destination after Rome's Colosseum.

New discoveries were made too, in areas of the ruins not yet explored by modern-day archaeologists at the site, frequently pillaged for jewels and artifacts over the centuries.

"When you excavate in Pompeii there are always surprises," the site's general director Massimo Osanna told reporters Tuesday.    

Archaeologists discovered in October a vivid fresco depicting an armor-clad gladiator standing victorious as his wounded opponent gushes blood, painted in a tavern believed to have housed the fighters as well as prostitutes.

And in 2018, an inscription was uncovered that proves the city near Naples was destroyed after October 17, 79 AD, and not on August 24 as previously believed. That might not be the end of fresh discoveries.

"It's certain that by carrying out other excavation projects in areas never explored before, the discoveries will be extraordinary," Osanna added.

Kicked off in 2014, the restoration enlisted teams of archaeologists, architects, engineers, geologists and anthropologists and cost $113 million, largely covered by the European Union. 

The project was initiated after UNESCO warned in 2013 it could strip the site of its World Heritage status after a series of collapses blamed on lax maintenance and bad weather.  But the project has breathed new life into the historic site.            

On Feb. 18, workers carefully restored ancient frescoes, hues dulled by years of dirt and calcifications, and cleaned off centuries-old tile floors. 

"You have to be careful not to take off too much," explained Aldo Guida, who was scratching at the surface of the oxblood walls of the "House of Lovers", a two-storey home in the complex that was closed for repair after an earthquake in 1980.     

"Little by little," he added, with a smile.

The giant eruption of Mount Vesuvius devastated the ancient Roman city of Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago, covering everything in its path with volcanic ash. That sediment helped to preserve many buildings almost in their original state, as well as the curled-up corpses of Vesuvius' victims.

Some of the site has been closed to the public during the restoration, including several "domus," family residences for the upper classes, that have been since reopened to the public.

The House of Orchards domus features intricately detailed frescoes of fruit trees and birds, while the House of the Ship Europa boasts a sketch of a large merchant ship. Though the bulk of the restoration work is now complete, director Osanna said running repairs will never truly be over.

"It's a city in ruins," he said. "The attention we pay to it must never stop."        

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  2. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  3. Erdoğan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation 'matter of time'

    Erdoğan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, operation 'matter of time'

  4. Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

    Fresh detention warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

  5. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul
Recommended
Tombs in tumulus in Turkey’s north to open to visitors

Tombs in tumulus in Turkey’s north to open to visitors
Festival to commemorate Alfred Hitchcock

Festival to commemorate Alfred Hitchcock
Grand bookstore in Istanbul allocates all profits to strays

Grand bookstore in Istanbul allocates all profits to strays
Mevlana Rumi museum drew 3.4 mln visitors in 2019

Mevlana Rumi museum drew 3.4 mln visitors in 2019
Antonio Gades Group in Istanbul with ‘Carmen’

Antonio Gades Group in Istanbul with ‘Carmen’
Istanbuls 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names

Istanbul's 70-day jazz marathon to host prominent names
WORLD Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Feb. 19 hat he planned to raise U.S. concerns about human rights during a visit to Saudi Arabia, in particular the case of a Saudi-American doctor facing trial there who was barred from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured.

ECONOMY ‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports

‘Solar is key in reducing Turkish gas imports'

Solar energy is a key energy source to mitigate the high costs of Turkey’s imported gas, according to the head of the Turkish Solar Energy Industry Association, GENSED, Halil Demirdağ.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko eye Real Madrid clash in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko are set to face Real Madrid in a key game in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Feb. 20.