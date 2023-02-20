Police return stolen Dali drawings to Barcelona owners

Police return stolen Dali drawings to Barcelona owners

BARCELONA
Police return stolen Dali drawings to Barcelona owners

Two 100-year-old charcoal drawings by surrealist master Salvador Dali that were stolen from a Barcelona home last year have been found and returned to their owners.

The artworks, which have a value of around 300,000 euros ($320,000), were stolen from an upmarket neighborhood of Barcelona in January 2022, Catalan regional police said.

Police recovered the two drawings and arresting three brothers in their 50s who were involved in “highly-specialized” burglaries. 

The drawings, one of Catalan peasants, the other of traditional dances, were then sent to the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation to be authenticated. 

Experts concluded they were drawn by the Catalan artist in 1922 when he was 18 to illustrate a book about the local area called “Les Gracies de l’Emporda” (‘The Charms of Emporda’). 

The three arrested brothers had been operating in wealthy Barcelona areas, choosing their targets after days of surveillance then breaking in when the owners were away, usually at weekends. 

Once inside, they were selective, taking only valuable works of art as well as coin collections and other antiques.

The trio were arrested in May 2022 along with two accomplices, with police also seizing five prints by the Catalan artist Joan Miro which have yet to be analyzed by experts.

They also found 55 watches along with coins and antiques.

ARTS & LIFE Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

    Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

  2. ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

    ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

  3. US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

  4. Thousands of babies born in quake zone

    Thousands of babies born in quake zone

  5. Quakes split village in two

    Quakes split village in two
Recommended
Rio carnival returns, ‘celebrating life and democracy’

Rio carnival returns, ‘celebrating life and democracy’ 
US art fair visitor smashes Koons sculpture

US art fair visitor smashes Koons sculpture
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize
Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
Berlinale beams in Zelensky for opener with Sean Penn

Berlinale beams in Zelensky for opener with Sean Penn
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.