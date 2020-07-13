Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A total of 75 people were detained early on July 13 for selling drugs in Turkey’s metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Anti-drug police squads carried out an operation in six districts and simultaneously raided 62 addresses, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation backed by special operation police teams, a large number of guns and drugs were seized, the source added.