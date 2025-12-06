Seven dead, 11 injured in southern Türkiye bus crash

ADANA

Seven people died and 11 others were hurt early Saturday when an intercity bus crashed into a lorry on a motorway in southern Türkiye, the local governor's office said.

The incident, which happened before dawn on the highway linking the cities of Adana and Gaziantep, happened when a coach ploughed into an articulated lorry that had stopped after one of its tyres blew out, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Footage from the scene showed the front right section of the bus was totally mangled where it hit the back of the lorry about 90 kilometers west of Gaziantep.

Quoting the Osmaniye governor's office, Anadolu Agency said all of the dead and injured were on board the bus with efforts ongoing to to identify the victims.

The lorry driver, who survived the crash, was detained with police closing down the road, it said.