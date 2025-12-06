Hasankeyf prepares to open ancient human-carved caves to visitors

BATMAN
A total of 10 human-carved caves dating back roughly 5,000 years are set to open to tourists in the southeastern city of Batman’s ancient Hasankeyf district as part of a broader effort to revive the region’s extensive cultural heritage.

Hasankeyf, perched along the Tigris River and home to layers of settlement stretching back 12,000 years, once hosted a succession of civilisations, including the Byzantines, Sassanians, Umayyads and Ottomans.

Today, the area remains a major draw for domestic and foreign tourists.

Local officials say the latest project aims to make Hasankeyf more accessible and enhance its appeal as a heritage destination.

Work at the site has included clearing debris, stabilising pathways and stairways and improving lighting around the caves.

Once restoration is complete, interiors will be arranged to reflect aspects of daily life from earlier eras, offering visitors an immersive experience of historical dwelling traditions.

“Our goal is to protect this cultural legacy while making it meaningful for today’s visitors,” district governor Mehmet Ali İmrak said. “All restoration is carried out under official approvals, without harming the original texture.”

He noted that the restoration aims to recreate the original living conditions, from seating to daily essentials, of the ancient period. This, he said, is intended to allow guests to "commemorate that day in some way."

İmrak added that Hasankeyf contains more than 6,000 caves in total and that ongoing restoration in the coming years will further boost visitor interest.

The newly prepared caves, he said, are expected to open to tourism by late December.

