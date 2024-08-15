Plot against Swift concerts exaggerated, lawyer says

Plot against Swift concerts exaggerated, lawyer says

VIENNA
Plot against Swift concerts exaggerated, lawyer says

A lawyer for the main suspect in an alleged plot to attack now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna said on Aug. 13 that authorities' presentation of the case is exaggerated, and his client wouldn't have been able to carry out plans that the attorney described as “fantasies.”

The 19-year-old Austrian man, whose name hasn't been released because of Austrian privacy rules, was arrested on Aug. 7 — one of three people who were detained. Hours later, organizers canceled the concerts that Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Austrian officials have said that the suspect wanted to carry out an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or home-made explosives. They say that, during a raid of the suspect’s home, investigators found chemical substances and technical devices.

Authorities said last week that the man confessed that he had started planning the attack in July. Defense lawyer Werner Tomanek told the Austria Press Agency that he hasn't yet had access to the case files, but cited a “fragmentary record” of his client's initial questioning to dispute their account of a full confession.

“He had neither the means nor the possibility and the explosives to carry this out,” Tomanek said. He added that authorities' allegations against the 19-year-old suspect were “overacting at its best,” and contended that they are “presenting this exaggeratedly” in order to get new surveillance powers.

Tomanek said that his client appeared to have mental problems and described him as “a lone wolf without social contacts.” He said that “the alleged attack plans were pure fantasies.”

The lawyer said that, in his first questioning by investigators, his client had admitted “in principle to Islamist tendencies” and conceded that he had sought and found “contact with such people online,” APA reported. He added that the young man did make a pledge of loyalty to the Islamic State group and put it online, but said he deleted it shortly after.

Asked why his client did so, Tomanek replied: “Because he found it cool.”

Concert,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

    Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

  2. Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

    Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

  3. Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

    Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

  4. Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

    Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

  5. Turkish executive appointed to top post

    Turkish executive appointed to top post
Recommended
Jewels stolen in Germanys Green Vault heist back on display

Jewels stolen in Germany's Green Vault heist back on display
Traces of battle that paved way for ancient Persian invasion found

Traces of battle that paved way for ancient Persian invasion found
Fede Alvarez returns Alien saga to roots with Romulus

Fede Alvarez returns 'Alien' saga to roots with 'Romulus'
Banksy lifts curtain on London animal mural series

Banksy lifts curtain on London animal mural series
Locale Firenze embraces seasonality

Locale Firenze embraces seasonality
Van Goghs ‘Starry Night’ recreated as park

Van Gogh's ‘Starry Night’ recreated as park

WORLD Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a likely vote-winning cut in medical costs Thursday ahead of holding their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic candidate in November's election.
ECONOMY Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿