Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

  • May 19 2022 07:00:00

Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

Fatma Aksu – ISTANBUL
Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

A runway of Atatürk Airport, which was replaced by the new Istanbul Airport, will be kept open after its transformation into one of the world’s largest parks, the Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

According to a plan announced recently by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Atatürk Airport will be turned into the largest of the nation’s parks in Turkey.

However, with the start of the destruction of the runways at the airport, the massive green space plan turned into a political dispute by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

As a reply to criticisms, Ersoy, on May 17, highlighted that a runway at the airport will be kept open “for emergency use.”

According to a plan unveiled on May 18, 30 percent of Atatürk Airport, sitting on 8.5 million square meters of land, will be used for general aviation and 9 percent for military flights. The runway on the Florya neighborhood side will be kept open, and the name “Atatürk Airport” will be used again in global aviation schedules.

The rest, 5.2 million square meters, will be an “Atatürk Airport National Park,” with around 132,500 trees planted over the land.

The hospital, which opened amid the pandemic, in the area will remain intact within the new plan.

Some 2.1 million square meters of land will be reserved for “living space,” such as parks, children’s parks, skating tracks, activity regions, restaurants and cafes.

A museum and a youth center will be built on 1.1 million square meters of land, in which an aviation center, cinema complexes, sports and exhibition halls will also be constructed.

Open football pitches, tennis courts and archery fields will be created on some 393,000 square meters of land.

The current international flight area will be host to expos and fairs, as there is a metro connection, and various accommodation facilities will be built on some 230,000 square meters of land.

Elderly people were also considered while planning the national park. There will be an elderly care center on 180,000 square meters of area.

The “Atatürk Airport National Park” will also have access to the Marmara Sea with an 885-meter-long pier to be built.

Kurum highlighted that more than 1 million people will visit the new national park once it opens.

While giving the example of Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, which was closed in 2008, Kurum said, “Germany decided to turn it into a living space, and Germans now visit there for picnics and sports.”

Kurum underlined that the new national park will be the “lungs of Istanbul.”

WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

    Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

  3. Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

    Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  4. Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

    Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

  5. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Recommended
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken confirm willingness to deepen ties, enhance cooperation

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken confirm willingness to deepen ties, enhance cooperation
Turkey in last days of pandemic, says minister

Turkey in last days of pandemic, says minister
Nearly 1.2 mln traffic accidents occurred in 2021: TÜİK

Nearly 1.2 mln traffic accidents occurred in 2021: TÜİK
Syrians in Turkey will not impact elections, top official says

Syrians in Turkey will not impact elections, top official says
Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

ECONOMY Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 percent in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released yesterday.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes players will step on the court of Stark Arena on the night of May 19 with the aim to defend their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title when they play Olympiacos in the Final Four semifinal.