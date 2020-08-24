Pınar Toprak becomes first Turkish composer nominee for Emmys

  • August 24 2020 07:00:00

Pınar Toprak becomes first Turkish composer nominee for Emmys

LOS ANGELES
Pınar Toprak becomes first Turkish composer nominee for Emmys

Turkish composer Pınar Toprak, who has composed for major superhero sagas such as Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel,” DC’s “Stargirl on The CW” and SY-FY’s Superman prequel series “Krypton,” has earned a nomination at the 72nd Emmy Awards for HBO’s six-part docu-series “McMillion$,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The category in which Toprak became a nominee is “Original Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special.”

Toprak was the recipient of the 2019 ASCAP Shirley Walker Award and the winner of the 2019 International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA) Award for “Best Original Score for a Documentary Film” for “The Tides of Fate.”

She had previously won two other IFMCA Awards for her work on “The Wind Gods” and “The Lightkeepers,” which was on the Academy Award shortlist for “Best Original Score” in 2011.

“McMillion$,” a six-part documentary series, is the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mysterious mastermind behind the scam and the intrepid FBI agents who unravel the twisted threads of this real-life fast-food fraud.

This year’s ceremony will be reimagined as a socially distanced event due to the production restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast on Sept. 20 on ABC.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

    Firefighters battle to contain forest blaze in southernTurkey

  2. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  3. Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

    Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

  4. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  5. Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven

    Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to seven
Recommended
First elephant born in Turkey now an adult

First elephant born in Turkey now an adult 
Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul
Russell Crowes Unhinged off to decent start as US theaters slowly reopen

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as US theaters slowly reopen
Jack Sherman, early guitarist for Chili Peppers, dies at 64

Jack Sherman, early guitarist for Chili Peppers, dies at 64

Visitors rush to Kibyra to see Medusa

Visitors rush to Kibyra to see Medusa
Pure joy: Giant panda at US National Zoo gives birth to healthy cub

'Pure joy': Giant panda at US National Zoo gives birth to healthy cub
WORLD Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Aug. 23.    
ECONOMY Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Even though tourism figures have dragged down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey will be able to retrieve some of its targeted tourist and revenue numbers, the culture and tourism minister said on Aug. 24.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.