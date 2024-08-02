Pilot graduates earn highest salaries in country

ISTANBUL

Pilot graduates lead the way with the highest starting salaries, with 78.3 percent earning over 51,999 Turkish Liras, according to the higher education employment index.

Authorities have released a guide for students preparing to fill out their university preference forms, based on the data from the Higher Education Council (YÖK) on graduates and the Social Security Institute (SGK) on employment rates.

Covering information about approximately 4 million individuals who completed bachelor’s degrees between the years 2010 and 2022, the system provides guidance to candidates on matters such as which departments offer the best employment opportunities and how well-suited a job is to their degree.

While pilot graduates enjoy the highest starting salaries, data shows that medical field graduates secure the most jobs within the first six months, with a percentage of 87.2 percent.

One of the most prominent departments, the Faculty of Law, has 48.6 percent of its alumni finding employment before or within six months of graduation, while 20.4 percent of job seekers take longer than a year to obtain employment.

Data indicates that 28.2 percent of computer engineering graduates find a job before graduation, and 36.8 percent find a job within the first six months.

For the psychology department, 34.6 percent of graduates start working with the minimum wage, with 34.5 percent beginning with a salary between 17,003 and 24,999 liras, while 38.6 percent of graduates require longer than a year to obtain employment.

According to data under the general teaching title, 59.8 percent of graduates find employment before graduation or within the first six months of graduating, with 15.9 percent working for minimum wage.

Within Türkiye’s educational system, final-year high school students partake in a standardized test, the results of which determine their placement in universities, which is open not only to high school students but also to individuals of all ages aspiring to enter university.

University student candidates spent hours answering test questions across various disciplines, including Turkish language, mathematics, natural sciences, history and foreign languages.

Regarded as the most significant examination in Türkiye, the sessions are conducted under stringent security protocols. Examinees are prohibited from bringing any items into the examination hall, including pens, except for water, to prevent cheating.