Pianist Fazıl Say delivers memorable year-end concert

ISTANBUL

Celebrated pianist and composer Fazıl Say took the stage at Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena for the “Traditional Year-End Concert,” marking the 10th edition of the event.

Addressing the audience, Say shared, “Tonight, I want to present a solo recital. This is a program I haven’t done in a very long time. The program will feature exclusively my own compositions — some older, some brand new.”

“A few of these pieces will make their world or Türkiye premieres tonight.”

Among the highlights were the premiere of “The Little Black Fish,” a composition inspired by Samed Behrengi’s children’s story and the piano adaptation of “İnsan, İnsan,” (Human, Human) based on the poem by Muhiyiddin Abdal.

Additionally, the Türkiye premiere of “Temple of Prophecies — Claros” captivated the audience.

Other compositions included “New Life Sonata,” “Nazım,” “The Voice,” “Kumru Ballad,” “Ahmet Say — My Father,” “A Winter Morning in Istanbul,” “Kaz Mountains Ballad,” “Black Earth,” “Summertime,” “Alla Turca Jazz” and “Paganini Jazz.”

The concert, attended by an enthusiastic crowd, lasted nearly two hours and showcased Say’s mastery as both a composer and performer.

A graduate of Hacettepe University Ankara State Conservatory and the Düsseldorf Schumann Academy, Say trained under renowned pianist David Levine. Over the years, he has collaborated with leading orchestras and conductors worldwide, bringing works of composers like Bach, Stravinsky, Mozart and Beethoven.

As a recording artist, he has received over 30 awards for his interpretations and compositions.