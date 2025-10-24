Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

VIENNA

An exhibition titled "Şanlıurfa: Tracing the Rich Heritage," featuring the historical and cultural richness of Şanlıurfa through the lens of Austrian photographer Josef Polleross, has opened in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The opening of the exhibition — organized in collaboration with the Şanlıurfa Municipality, the Turkish Embassy in Vienna and the Vienna Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) — was attended by Şanlıurfa Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar and Turkish Ambassador to Vienna Gürsel Dönmez and art lovers.

The exhibition features photographs taken by Austrian photographer Polleross during his month-long stay, covering many historical, cultural and social themes of the city.

In his speech at the opening, Gülpınar expressed his pride in bringing the spirit of Şanlıurfa to Vienna, describing the photo exhibition as "a journey that brings cultures together and strengthens friendships."

Gülpınar reminded the audience that Şanlıurfa is one of the oldest settlements in human history, stating that 12,000-year-old temple sites such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe bear witness to the first steps of civilizations.

Gülpınar stated that the photographs taken by Polleross are not just visual documentation but also a reflection of the spirit of Şanlıurfa.

"Through this exhibition, we are not just looking at photographs. We are jointly sensing the history whispered by the stones, the human hopes from thousands of years ago and the warm hospitality of today, building a bridge between the past and the present," he stated.

Gülpınar pointed out that this "encounter" between Şanlıurfa and Vienna is also a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and Austria, emphasizing that culture is a universal language that unites people in shared values, transcending politics and time.

Dönmez stated that it is a source of pride to introduce Türkiye's rich cultural heritage to the Austrian public through the universal language of art.

Dönmez expressed his belief that cultural interaction and friendship will be strengthened through art, and he thanked Polleross for his meaningful contribution.