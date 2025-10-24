Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

VIENNA
Photo exhibition on Şanlıurfa opens in Vienna

An exhibition titled "Şanlıurfa: Tracing the Rich Heritage," featuring the historical and cultural richness of Şanlıurfa through the lens of Austrian photographer Josef Polleross, has opened in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The opening of the exhibition — organized in collaboration with the Şanlıurfa Municipality, the Turkish Embassy in Vienna and the Vienna Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) — was attended by Şanlıurfa Mayor Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar and Turkish Ambassador to Vienna Gürsel Dönmez and art lovers.

The exhibition features photographs taken by Austrian photographer Polleross during his month-long stay, covering many historical, cultural and social themes of the city.

In his speech at the opening, Gülpınar expressed his pride in bringing the spirit of Şanlıurfa to Vienna, describing the photo exhibition as "a journey that brings cultures together and strengthens friendships."

Gülpınar reminded the audience that Şanlıurfa is one of the oldest settlements in human history, stating that 12,000-year-old temple sites such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe bear witness to the first steps of civilizations.

Gülpınar stated that the photographs taken by Polleross are not just visual documentation but also a reflection of the spirit of Şanlıurfa.

"Through this exhibition, we are not just looking at photographs. We are jointly sensing the history whispered by the stones, the human hopes from thousands of years ago and the warm hospitality of today, building a bridge between the past and the present," he stated.

Gülpınar pointed out that this "encounter" between Şanlıurfa and Vienna is also a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and Austria, emphasizing that culture is a universal language that unites people in shared values, transcending politics and time.

Dönmez stated that it is a source of pride to introduce Türkiye's rich cultural heritage to the Austrian public through the universal language of art.

Dönmez expressed his belief that cultural interaction and friendship will be strengthened through art, and he thanked Polleross for his meaningful contribution.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris

Kermit aims to ease French nerves at Art Basel Paris
Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery

Bon Jovi announces first tour since vocal cord surgery
Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora

Shops unearthed in Hyllarima’s agora
Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual

Seed, plant remains in Küllüoba reveal burial ritual
Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater

Ballerina Misty Copeland retires from American Ballet Theater
Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions

Auction house to sell Gene Hackman’s possessions
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿