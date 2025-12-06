Antalya’s ancient theaters serve culture and arts

ANTALYA

Carved into Mediterranean cliffs, Antalya’s spectacular ancient theaters —once stages for gladiatorial combats and civic meetings — now draw millions of visitors every year to Türkiye’s turquoise coast.

Welcoming visitors from around the world, Antalya stands out not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich historical landscape. The region, shaped by the ancient Lycian, Pamphylian and Pisidian civilizations, is home to dozens of ancient cities that attract history enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Among the most striking structures of these ancient cities are the theaters built during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. Constructed thousands of years ago, these monumental venues hosted dramatic plays, gladiator contests and public assemblies before becoming treasured tourism sites. Some impress with their grandeur, others with remarkable mountain or sea views. Several were recently captured in aerial footage.

Built by two Roman brothers, the Aspendos Theater is considered one of the finest and most intact examples of Roman theater architecture. With its stage building and seating areas preserved almost entirely, it remains one of the city’s iconic landmarks. The theater has a capacity of around 15,000 and continues to host concerts and cultural events.

Located in Güllük Dağı National Park in Döşemealtı district, the theater of the ancient city of Termessos sits perched like an “eagle’s nest,” offering an immersive natural setting. Visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Güllük Dağı and surrounding forests while also observing the region’s wildlife and endemic plants.

Side, once the most important harbor city of Pamphylia, is home to one of the region’s most striking ancient structures. Its three-story stage building and ornate details exemplify Roman architecture at its peak. In Demre, the Myra Theater also stands out as a well-preserved Roman-era venue, with its seating rows and partially standing stage building.

The theaters of Perge, Patara, a former capital of the Lycian League, Xanthos, Limyra, Simena overlooking the turquoise waters of Kekova and the mountain city of Selge are among the must-see sites for visitors exploring Antalya’s ancient heritage.

Professor Nevzat Çevik from Akdeniz University’s Archaeology Department described ancient theaters as symbolic structures that reveal the cultural and social dynamics of their time.

“They not only display architectural achievements but also reflect the cultural richness, prosperity and social mobility of the period through the events once held within them,” he said.

Noting that many theaters were built during the Hellenistic era, Çevik said, “Antalya is incredibly rich in terms of theaters. Almost every ancient city has one. In Lycia and Pamphylia, theaters began to appear after the late second century B.C., typically seating around 2,000 people. Then came the Roman period, which brought a revolution in construction. As culture evolved, festivals grew in number. While classical performances continued, Rome introduced new forms of entertainment such as gladiator fights and wild animal–human combats. Structural changes were made in theaters to protect spectators during these shows.”

Çevik said Side, Perge, Aspendos and Myra are the leading theaters of the region.

Associate Professor Kudret Sezgin from Hitit University, who coordinates excavations at Limyra in Finike, said that ancient theaters served as venues for political, artistic and cultural activities. “In Hellenistic theaters, we see dramatic and comedic performances. Under Roman influence, gladiator games, wild animal fights and even reenactments of naval battles were staged,” he said.