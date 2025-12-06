Muud reveals 2025’s most-streamed hits and artists

ISTANBUL

Muud, Türk Telekom’s digital music platform, has released its annual list of the songs, artists and genres users listened to most throughout the year.

According to the company statement, with its expansive library and user-friendly interface, the platform offers uninterrupted listening and presents the year’s highlights through the “Muud Look 2025” list.

The feature showcases users’ most-streamed artists, songs, genres, new discoveries and total listening time in a festival-like narrative. Described as a “personal festival,” each user’s musical journey is summarized with detailed insights.

Within “Muud Look 2025,” listeners can access playful breakdowns such as their “Top 5 Most-Listened Songs,” “First Song of the Year” and “The Season They Listened the Most.” Users also receive data on how many minutes of music they consumed over the year, how many artists and songs they discovered and the average track tempo that shaped their listening rhythm.

The recap also highlights which season users listened to the most, the standout artist of that period and the first song they played at the start of the year — offering a personalized musical reflection. Muud additionally reminds users of their top five genres and songs they haven’t revisited in a long time, adding a nostalgic touch to the experience.

In 2025, Semicenk was Muud’s most-streamed Turkish artist, while Rıza Tamer’s “Benden Sonra” claimed the top spot among Turkish songs.

Globally, The Weeknd led the list of most-streamed foreign artists. “Vidrado Em Voce,” a duet by Dj Guuga and Mc Livinho, ranked first among foreign tracks.

Among Muud’s most popular playlists, “Turkish Pop” leads and pop remained the most-listened music genre of the year.

In the “Still Frequently Played Classics” category, Yıldız Tilbe’s “Aşk Yok Olmaktır” secured the top position.