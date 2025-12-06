Muud reveals 2025’s most-streamed hits and artists

Muud reveals 2025’s most-streamed hits and artists

ISTANBUL
Muud reveals 2025’s most-streamed hits and artists

Muud, Türk Telekom’s digital music platform, has released its annual list of the songs, artists and genres users listened to most throughout the year.

According to the company statement, with its expansive library and user-friendly interface, the platform offers uninterrupted listening and presents the year’s highlights through the “Muud Look 2025” list.

The feature showcases users’ most-streamed artists, songs, genres, new discoveries and total listening time in a festival-like narrative. Described as a “personal festival,” each user’s musical journey is summarized with detailed insights.

Within “Muud Look 2025,” listeners can access playful breakdowns such as their “Top 5 Most-Listened Songs,” “First Song of the Year” and “The Season They Listened the Most.” Users also receive data on how many minutes of music they consumed over the year, how many artists and songs they discovered and the average track tempo that shaped their listening rhythm.

The recap also highlights which season users listened to the most, the standout artist of that period and the first song they played at the start of the year — offering a personalized musical reflection. Muud additionally reminds users of their top five genres and songs they haven’t revisited in a long time, adding a nostalgic touch to the experience.

In 2025, Semicenk was Muud’s most-streamed Turkish artist, while Rıza Tamer’s “Benden Sonra” claimed the top spot among Turkish songs.

Globally, The Weeknd led the list of most-streamed foreign artists. “Vidrado Em Voce,” a duet by Dj Guuga and Mc Livinho, ranked first among foreign tracks.

Among Muud’s most popular playlists, “Turkish Pop” leads and pop remained the most-listened music genre of the year.

In the “Still Frequently Played Classics” category, Yıldız Tilbe’s “Aşk Yok Olmaktır” secured the top position.

hits, streams,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Orban due in Türkiye for strategic talks

Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

    Orban due in Türkiye for 'strategic' talks

  2. Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

    Truck crossings suspended as Greek farmers block key border routes

  3. Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

    Heavy rains batter Istanbul as waterlogged streets disturb daily life

  4. Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

    Turkish parliament set for 14-day sessions for 2026 budget

  5. Bahçeli: Öcalan's remarks during İmralı talks 'positive'

    Bahçeli: Öcalan's remarks during İmralı talks 'positive'
Recommended
Antalya’s ancient theaters serve culture and arts

Antalya’s ancient theaters serve culture and arts
Türkiye’s culinary revolution: Night that redefined Michelin map

Türkiye’s culinary revolution: Night that redefined Michelin map
Italys luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes

Italy's luxury brands shaken by sweatshop probes
Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance

Karahantepe to welcome visitors with renewed appearance
Cultural elements of Hatay documented

Cultural elements of Hatay documented
Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry

Doctor jailed for supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry
WORLD 18 found dead in migrant vessel off Greek island of Crete

18 found dead in migrant vessel off Greek island of Crete

At least 18 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable boat died when it capsized south of the island of Crete, Greek authorities have said.

ECONOMY Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Türkiye-Egypt unveil joint unmanned ground vehicle

Aqrab and Hamza-1, unmanned platforms developed by Turkish defense giant Havelsan through a local collaboration in Egypt, were unveiled for the first time at the EDEX 2025 Egypt Defense Fair in Cairo.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿