'Persepolis' author refuses French award over Iran 'hypocrisy'

PARIS

French-Iranian author and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for the book and film "Persopolis," has refused the French legion d'honneur over the country's "hypocrisy" in its dealings with Iran.

In a letter to France's culture minister posted on social media on Jan. 13, Satrapi said she would not accept the top state award at a ceremony planned later this month.

"I can't ignore what I see as a hypocritical attitude towards Iran, which forged the other part of my identity," she wrote, adding that she meant no disrespect to the award.

In a post on Instagram, the 55-year-old explained her thinking in more detail, citing France's visa policies, which prevent dissidents leaving Iran for the European country.

"I can't continue seeing the children of Iranian oligarchs come to spend their holidays in France, even become naturalised, while at the same time young dissidents have difficulty in obtaining a tourist visa to come to see what the country of the Enlightenment and human rights looks like," she wrote.

Satrapi, an outspoken critic of Iran's theocratic regime, arrived in France in 1994 and gained French nationality in 2006.

"When you have people who are fighting for democracy... you need to support them," she said.

She joins an illustrious list of artists and intellectuals to have refused the legion d'honneur.

They include philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and, more recently, Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux and left-wing economist Thomas Piketty.