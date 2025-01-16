'Persepolis' author refuses French award over Iran 'hypocrisy'

'Persepolis' author refuses French award over Iran 'hypocrisy'

PARIS
Persepolis author refuses French award over Iran hypocrisy

French-Iranian author and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for the book and film "Persopolis," has refused the French legion d'honneur over the country's "hypocrisy" in its dealings with Iran.

In a letter to France's culture minister posted on social media on Jan. 13, Satrapi said she would not accept the top state award at a ceremony planned later this month.

"I can't ignore what I see as a hypocritical attitude towards Iran, which forged the other part of my identity," she wrote, adding that she meant no disrespect to the award.

In a post on Instagram, the 55-year-old explained her thinking in more detail, citing France's visa policies, which prevent dissidents leaving Iran for the European country.

"I can't continue seeing the children of Iranian oligarchs come to spend their holidays in France, even become naturalised, while at the same time young dissidents have difficulty in obtaining a tourist visa to come to see what the country of the Enlightenment and human rights looks like," she wrote.

Satrapi, an outspoken critic of Iran's theocratic regime, arrived in France in 1994 and gained French nationality in 2006.

"When you have people who are fighting for democracy... you need to support them," she said.

She joins an illustrious list of artists and intellectuals to have refused the legion d'honneur.

They include philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and, more recently, Nobel Prize-winning author Annie Ernaux and left-wing economist Thomas Piketty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Wildfires spark renewed interest in 2021 film

Wildfires spark renewed interest in 2021 film
Jeddah to host Islamic Arts Biennale

Jeddah to host Islamic Arts Biennale
Fossils at Çankırı Museum attracts tourists

Fossils at Çankırı Museum attracts tourists
French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt

French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt
‘Growing with Art’ opens at Istanbul Painting Museum

‘Growing with Art’ opens at Istanbul Painting Museum
2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off

2nd Ceren Necipoğlu Istanbul Int’l Harp Festival kicks off
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿