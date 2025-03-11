Pera Museum collections now digitally accessible

ISTANBUL

The collections that the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation Pera Museum displayed since its establishment are now available in digital format.

According to a statement from the foundation, the digital transformation aims to share art and cultural heritage with a broader audience. A total of 2,510 works from the museum’s collections, including Kütahya tiles and ceramics, Orientalist paintings, and Anatolian weights and measures, can now be seen on the website of the Istanbul Research Institute.

By providing visual access to its scientifically researched archaeological and ethnographic works, the foundation seeks to bring its scholarly contributions to a wider audience, benefiting art historians, historians, archaeologists and academics.

The Anatolian Weights and Measures Collection, now accessible online, features weights from Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine Anatolia, offering insight into the evolution of trade over centuries. The Pierre Willemart Coin Collection also allows users to explore a segment of world history.

The Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics Collection presents the Kütahya pottery tradition from the 18th to the 20th century, while the Orientalist Painting Collection showcases works by local and European artists depicting the Ottoman world and the geography of Türkiye from the 17th century to the early 20th century.

The digitized collections can be explored in detail using the Istanbul Research Institute’s library search system. Users can filter their searches by collection name, keyword, date range, or material.