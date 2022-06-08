Passenger traffic at airports rises 94 pct in five months

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s airports served 57 million passengers in January-May, a strong 94.2 percent increase from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose by 161 percent on an annual basis in the first five months of the year to 28.4 million people, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) showed on June 6.

Some 28.6 million domestic passengers went through the country’s 56 airports in the same period, marking a 54.7 percent increase from a year ago.

Istanbul Airport served more than 16 million international, up 132 percent year-on-year, and 5.5 million domestic, up 123 percent, passengers in January-May.

Sabiha Gökçen, another airport in Istanbul, saw a 77 percent increase in overall passenger traffic to 11 million, with international passengers rising 169 percent from a year ago to 5.4 million. It also hosted 5.6 million domestic travelers, up 21 percent.

In a sign that tourism activity remained strong, international passenger traffic at the country’s airports soared 254 percent in May alone compared with the same month of last year to 8.6 million people.

Muğla-Dalaman Airport reported a staggering 1,004 percent increase in the number of international passengers in January-May, while the international traveler tally at Milas-Bodrum Airport increased by 542 percent in the same period.

The airport in the province of Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, served 4.2 million international passengers, up 212 percent from a year ago.

Adnan Menderes Airport in İzmir, another tourist hot spot on the Aegean coast, saw a 391 percent increase in international passenger traffic.

“In May, the number of total air passengers reached 93 percent of the 2019 level,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said.

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into 'Istanbul League'

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey's most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an "Istanbul league."