Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting

A newly established parliamentary commission on artificial intelligence convened for its first meeting on Jan. 14, electing key officials and outlining its objectives.

Fatih Dönmez, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was elected as the commission’s leader. Other positions, including deputy leader, spokesman and clerk, were also filled during the session.

“The development and operation of the artificial intelligence system in accordance with our common values is our top priority and responsibility,” Dönmez said in his remarks.

The commission was formed to chart Türkiye's course in leveraging AI, focusing on establishing the necessary legal framework and mitigating risks associated with the technology.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology but a force that shapes the future of humanity,” Dönmez stated. “Raising awareness of our citizens... and accurately explaining how this technology works in our daily lives will be among our priorities.”

Dönmez highlighted the importance of grounding the commission’s work in scientific data and societal expectations.

"We will cooperate with all our stakeholders to ensure that the policies we develop are more inclusive and sustainable,” he said. “Together with academics, nongovernmental organizations and private sector representatives, we will carry out studies that will guide the future of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity."

