Parliament speaker, Kılıçdaroğlu meet to discuss new charter

Parliament speaker, Kılıçdaroğlu meet to discuss new charter

ANKARA
Parliament speaker, Kılıçdaroğlu meet to discuss new charter

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has met with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a closed-door meeting to address the government's proposal for a new constitution.

The meeting, held at the Turkish parliament on Oct. 11, was attended by Deputy Speaker Gülizar Biçer Karaca, CHP group deputy leaders Ali Mahir Başarır, Burcu Köksal and Gökhan Günaydın, along with the administrative head of the assembly, Ensar Aytekin.

Following the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu addressed the media and described the discussions as productive.

The gathering comes after Kurtulmuş's announcement last week that he intended to meet with various political parties to discuss the government's proposal for a new constitution. The initiative aligns with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's reiterated calls for a brand-new constitution during the commencement of the second chapter activities of the Turkish parliament's 28th term on Oct. 1.

The proposal seeks constitutional guarantees for the headscarf. However, it requires a minimum of 400 votes for acceptance, with the current tally of supporting deputies from the ruling People's Alliance standing at 323.

During their meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu said he reiterated his proposal for a "strengthened parliamentary system," a key promise made by the opposition Nation Alliance during the campaign leading up to the May polls.

"I hope politics will solve Türkiye's problems within a certain basis of compromise," the CHP leader said.

charter,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East

Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East

    Erdoğan urges West not to add fuel to flames in Mid East

  2. Akşener denounces Hamas' actions as terrorism

    Akşener denounces Hamas' actions as terrorism

  3. Defense minister joins NATO meeting in Brussels

    Defense minister joins NATO meeting in Brussels

  4. Parliament speaker, Kılıçdaroğlu meet to discuss new charter

    Parliament speaker, Kılıçdaroğlu meet to discuss new charter

  5. Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

    Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico
Recommended
Akşener denounces Hamas actions as terrorism

Akşener denounces Hamas' actions as terrorism
Bahçeli backs Türkiyes military ops in Iraq, Syria

Bahçeli backs Türkiye's military ops in Iraq, Syria
Özgür Çelik elected as CHPs new Istanbul head

Özgür Çelik elected as CHP's new Istanbul head
AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership
CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event

CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event
İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehirs next mayor

İYİ Party reveals candidate for Eskişehir's next mayor
WORLD Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday, causing flooding, blocked roads, fallen trees and at least one death, officials said.

ECONOMY Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

The Trade Ministry has fined over 500 individuals some 55 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) for posting ads for their properties with high asking prices on real estate platforms, as it violates competition.
SPORTS Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.