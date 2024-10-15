Parliament speaker decries 'AI-assisted genocide' in Gaza

GENEVA

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş delivered an address at the 149th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva on Monday, expressing deep concern over what he termed an "artificial intelligence-assisted genocide" in Gaza.

"We are dismayed by the ongoing artificial intelligence-assisted genocide in Gaza," Kurtulmuş stated.

He further elaborated on the misuse of technology, saying, "We are appalled by reports revealing how technology is being intentionally misused by Israel to conduct indiscriminate attacks on civilians."

The speaker condemned what he called "techno-brutality," asserting that it "reduces the lives of Palestinians to sole data points" and explains "the atrocities of catastrophic proportions and the scale of mass destruction," by Israeli forces.

Referencing recent events in Lebanon, Kurtulmuş mentioned "booby-trapped pagers being detonated by cyber interference, targeting many civilians." He stressed the moral and legal obligation to condemn such technological applications.

Kurtulmuş called for stricter controls on high technology, similar to those governing nuclear weapons.

"Uncontrolled aggression is now being waged against Lebanon, pushing us closer to a regional war," he warned.

The Turkish official urged an end to the modern warfare "trend," cautioning that the world risks drifting into a "global dystopian autocracy." He stressed the need for science and technology to be guided by morality and virtue, stating that without ethical foundations, they may bring "material growth but not peace and tranquility."

Kurtulmuş also advocated for the recognition of the Palestinian state and called on the IPU to endorse these principles, urging attention to "the appalling Israeli occupation" and support for a two-state solution.

During the event, Kurtulmuş held separate discussions with his counterparts from Albania, Iran, and Armenia.

The speech comes against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths since Oct. 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas. Israel continues to conduct air and ground attacks on Lebanon as well.