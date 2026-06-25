Parliament eyes bill on terror-free Türkiye process

Parliament eyes bill on terror-free Türkiye process

ANKARA
Parliament eyes bill on terror-free Türkiye process

A framework bill to provide a legal basis for the government’s “terror-free Türkiyeprocess is expected to be submitted to parliament in July, according to ruling party sources.

The proposal may be presented to the Parliament Speaker’s Office after the NATO summit and could be enacted before the General Assembly enters recess, parliamentary sources said.

The draft is expected to include around 10 to 11 articles and remain in force for a limited period.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials say the law would become operational only after the disarmament of PKK is confirmed and verified.

Sources said the name of the organization may not appear in the title of the bill, but would be clearly defined in the sections covering the purpose and scope of the legislation.

The planned legal step is seen as part of efforts to create the institutional framework for the ongoing process, which Ankara has described as a bid to permanently end terrorism in Türkiye.

terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

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