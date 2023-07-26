Parliament enters another recess as efforts to address tax hikes rejected

ANKARA

The opposition's bid to address the issue of recent tax hikes has faced a setback during the July 25's extraordinary parliamentary session as the proposal for a general meeting was ultimately rejected, resulting in the parliament entering another recess.

The general assembly convened under the call of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, in response to demands from opposition parties, particularly the Republican People's Party (CHP). The ruling People's Alliance, however, did not pass the proposal for a general meeting, which aimed to "find solutions to the problems arising from increased tax rates and rising prices of essential goods."

The request was rejected after preliminary discussions, with ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voting against it.

Notably, the New Welfare Party (YRP), represented in the parliament through the AKP lists, aligned with the opposition by supporting the opposition's motions to continue parliamentary work without recess.

Speaking on the rejection, CHP's parliamentary leader Özgür Özel expressed his party's stance, stating, "We reject the understanding that pushes the poor aside." In response, AKP's group chair Abdullah Güler defended the government's position, asserting, "Türkiye has one of the lowest tax burdens among OECD countries."

Following the voting, Adan announced the closure of the session, with the next meeting scheduled for Oct. 1.