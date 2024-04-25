EU to register ‘döner kebab’ as Turkish specialty

ISTANBUL

Türkiye takes a critical step toward culinary recognition as the European Union enlists "döner," a quintessential taste of Turkish cuisine, as a "traditional specialty guaranteed" in the EU Official Journal.

The announcement marks the beginning of a three-month objection before the product’s official recognition.

The journal has published details outlining the unique characteristics of Döner kebab, describing it as thin slices of beef, mutton, or chicken layered on a vertical skewer and cooked over an open flame.

Prior to cooking, the meat is seasoned with a blend of yogurt or milk, pepper or tomato puree, salt, herbs and spices, with layers of fat added between the slices, the announcement specified.

The announcement also informed that the roots of "döner kebab" trace back to the early 1800s, spreading from Istanbul across the Ottoman Empire, with vertical cooking methods dating as far back as 1564 Takiyüddin Manuscripts.

Notably, it stated that "döner" became a cultural symbol during the mass migration of Turks to Europe in the mid-20th century, particularly in Germany, where it remains a popular street food, and the name and production process of döner spread to Germany and other European countries without changing.

The term "döner" derives from the Turkish word "dönmek," or "to rotate," reflecting the traditional rotating cooking technique, it pointed out.

It also added that "döner kebab" is classified based on the shape of the meat slices, including leaf-sliced, minced and mixed varieties, and must not contain non-animal proteins, starch and soy products.

The publication of the announcement marks the initial step of registering "döner" as a traditional specialty of Türkiye within the EU. Upon the conclusion of the three-month objection period, it will become the first Turkish product to receive such recognition.