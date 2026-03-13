Parliament approves bill allowing tourism facilities in national parks

Parliament approves bill allowing tourism facilities in national parks

ANKARA
Parliament approves bill allowing tourism facilities in national parks

Parliament has approved a sweeping amendment to the National Parks Law, paving the way for expanded tourism and infrastructure development in protected areas.

 

The legislation allows the construction of tourism-related buildings and facilities in national parks and nature parks located outside officially designated tourism development zones, provided projects are deemed in the public interest and comply with approved plans.

 

Permissions will be granted by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry after consultation with the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry.

 

Under the new framework, private entities may be granted usage rights for facilities built in protected areas for up to 49 years. If operations are later certified as successful by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the usufruct right may be extended for as long as 99 years.

 

Once the term expires, all facilities will be transferred in full to Türkiye’s natural protected areas authority.

 

The law also permits infrastructure projects such as electricity transmission lines, transport routes, pipelines, communication systems, and water facilities within protected areas when considered necessary and compatible with park management plans.

 

Environmental groups had urged lawmakers to withdraw the proposal during the legislative process, warning that provisions allowing tourism facilities and infrastructure projects in protected areas could accelerate commercialization and threaten the ecological integrity of national parks.

 

At the same time, the law introduces stricter penalties for environmental violations. Activities harming ecosystems or wildlife may bring one to three years in prison and judicial fines.

 

Illegal hunting fines rise sharply, from 200 Turkish Liras ($4.5) to 10,000 liras in banned zones and up to 15,000 liras in wildlife protection areas.

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