PARIS
Paris Louvre prices rise almost 30 percent

Tickets for the Louvre museum in Paris rose almost 30 percent on Monday to 22 euros ($24), the latest price hike in the French capital ahead of its hosting of the Olympic Games.

The jump from 17 euros is the first price change in seven years at the world's most visited museum, which welcomed around 8.9 million people last year.

The hike did little to put off the dozens queueing outside on a chilly Monday morning to see the museum's treasures, which famously include the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

Having already spent more than $5,000 for return flights from Australia for her and her daughter, Janelle Manders, 59, said the extra five euros was not going to change their plans.

"I'd be ready to pay twice the price," she told AFP.

"It's a pretty rare opportunity for us and I know it's expensive to keep this kind of institution running," she added, saying she was particularly keen to see the ancient Greek sculpture known as the Venus de Milo.

Others were less convinced.

"I find that a bit much for a cultural site," said Andrea, 70, an Italian theatre worker.

The Louvre says the increase is necessary to cover rising energy costs - their bill rose 88 percent between 2021 and 2022 - and plans to extend opening hours.

The museum is quick to point out that 40 percent of visitors qualify for free tickets, including under-25s, the low-paid and unemployed, disabled people, teachers and journalists.

Other prices are also rising in the French capital for the Olympics, most notably metro tickets, which will nearly double during the Games in July and August.

France managed to evade some of the high inflation experienced around the world in the wake of the Covıd-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although it still saw prices rise 4.9 percent and 5.2 percent in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

