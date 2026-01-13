Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland

WASHINGTON
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) welcomes German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L) to the State Department on Jan. 12, 2026.

Germany's top diplomat on Jan. 12 played down the risk of a U.S. attack on Greenland, despite President Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory.

Trump has been talking up the idea of buying or annexing the Arctic territory for years, and further stoked tensions this week by saying that the United States would take the territory "one way or the other."

When asked about a unilateral military move by Trump, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he had "no indication that this is being seriously considered."

"I believe there is a common interest in addressing the security issues that arise in the Arctic region, and that we should and will do so," Wadephul told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

NATO is in the process of developing "more concrete plans on this" that will be discussed with U.S. partners, Wadephul added.

It comes ahead of talks this week in Washington between Rubio and top diplomats from Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland's government repeated on Jan. 12 that it would not accept a US takeover under "any circumstance."

Members of U.S. congress also issued a statement on Jan. 12 saying a delegation will visit Copenhagen on Jan. 16 and 17, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

