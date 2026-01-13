Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's retail sales increased by 14.2 percent year-on-year in November 2025, slowing from the 15.3 percent rise recorded in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 13.

The trade sales volume also jumped 7.1 percent in the month on a yearly basis, while wholesale trade sales rose 3.3 percent.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales climbed 11.8 percent from a year ago, accelerating from the 8 percent increase in October.

Non-food sales, which grew 19.8 percent annually in the previous month, rose 15.9 percent in November, while automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 10.2 percent, after increasing 7.6 percent in October.

Similarly, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment climbed 24.4 percent (33.9 percent in October) on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 16.6 percent (6.7 percent in October).

Textile, clothing and footwear sales, however, declined 1.2 percent from November 2024, after rising 8.7 percent in October. The sales of those items also fell 1.8 percent month-on-month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were up 1.5 percent, comparing favorably with the 0.3 percent increase in October.

Trade sales and wholesale sales rose 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Turnover in key sectors rises

Separate data released by TÜİK on January 13 revealed that the total turnover index, which covers the industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, rose by 37.3 percent year-on-year in November 2025. This marked an acceleration compared to the 35.7 percent increase recorded in the previous month, underscoring the continued momentum across key areas of the economy.

Within the industry sector, turnover expanded by 34.6 percent compared with November 2024, while the construction sector posted a particularly strong rise of 47.6 percent. Trade turnover climbed by 36.8 percent, and services registered a 39.3 percent annual increase, highlighting broad-based growth across the major components of the index.

In manufacturing, companies reported a 34.3 percent increase in turnover compared with the same month of the previous year, according to TÜİK data. Firms operating in transportation and storage saw their turnover grow by 33.6 percent, whereas the accommodation and food services sector recorded a nearly 46 percent annual rise, reflecting robust demand in tourism-related activities.

The information and communication sector also performed strongly, with turnover surging by 45.8 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the real estate sector registered a 41.3 percent increase, further contributing to the overall expansion in economic activity.