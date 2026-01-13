More celebrities detained in expanding Istanbul drug probe

ISTANBUL
Several public figures were taken into custody in Istanbul as part of an expanding criminal investigation into alleged drug-related activities, gambling and facilitation of prostitution, Turkish authorities have said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued detention orders for six suspects, including actor Oktay Kaynarca, singers Emel Müftüoğlu and Neda Şahin, as well as Ali Sert, Rabia Karataş, and Selen Çetinkaya.

The suspects are accused of offenses including possession of narcotics for personal use, facilitating drug consumption, encouraging or mediating prostitution and providing venues or opportunities for illegal gambling.

The investigation also brought renewed attention to statements given by actress and singer Selen Görgüzel, who was detained on Jan. 10 and later released under judicial supervision on charges related to prostitution and drug possession or use.

According to her testimony, Görgüzel was shown photographs of herself abroad on a private jet with another suspect, Rabia Karaca. She said she boarded the aircraft after a holiday in Turkish Cyprus, claiming the trip had been arranged by Emel Müftüoğlu.

Görgüzel further alleged that during the trip, Müftüoğlu obtained gambling chips from Murat Gülibrahimoğlu, a fugitive suspect in a separate organized crime probe, and that large sums were wagered.

She denied encouraging prostitution or using drugs, stating that she later learned that the aircraft belonged to detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and would not have boarded it had she known.

Following health checks, the detained suspects were transferred to Çağlayan Courthouse. While some individuals were remanded in custody, others, including Görgüzel, were placed under judicial control.

The probe forms part of a broader investigation launched in October into alleged drug networks involving entertainers, influencers and business figures, with multiple operations conducted to date.

