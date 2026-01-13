Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study

Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study

LONDON
Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study

Most people who were initially hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 eventually received the jab, an England-based study said Thursday, illustrating that widespread public vaccine skepticism can be overcome.

Developed in record time, vaccines for COVID successfully curbed the pandemic after being rolled out in early 2021. The effectiveness and safety of these vaccines have been demonstrated by the billions of jabs administered across the world.

However, before they became available, many people were dubious.

"Most COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy was rooted in concrete concerns that can be addressed and successfully overcome with time and increasing availability of information," the study in The Lancet journal said.

The research was based on questionnaires sent to more than 1 million people in England between January 2021 and March 2022.

Around 8 percent of the respondents were hesitant to get a COVID jab in January 2021, when data about the jabs was mainly from clinical trials and not real life.

However a year later, just 1 percent of the respondents were still hesitant.

Almost two-thirds of the people who were initially skeptical went on to receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to data from the National Health Service (NHS) cited in the study.

The most likely to change their mind were people who said they were initially worried about whether the vaccine was effective or had concerns about its impact on their health, the researchers found.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure
US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel

Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel
2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts

2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts
ICJ genocide case flawed and unfounded: Myanmar

ICJ genocide case 'flawed and unfounded': Myanmar
Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿