Parade, protests kick off Eurovision Song Contest week

The Eurovision Song Contest burst into Basel on May 11, but a parade launching a week of build-up to the grand final was marked by protests over Israel's participation.

The Swiss city is hosting the 69th edition of the world's biggest annual live televised music event, reaching around 160 million viewers.

Organizers said tens of thousands of spectators took to the streets to welcome the 37 artists representing the competing countries.

Europop beats, dramatic staging and earworm choruses dominate the stage but Eurovision's light-hearted kitsch often unfolds against a backdrop of serious geopolitics.

A demonstration took place on May 11 to protest Israel's participation in the contest as the nation ramps up its war in Gaza, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

As the parade began outside Basel's iconic 500-year-old city hall, around a dozen Palestinian flags could be seen waving in the crowd. One banner read: "Israel: open Gaza's borders. Let aid in."

The competition is organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's biggest public service media alliance, of which Israel's broadcaster Kan is a member.

Its entrant this year is Yuval Raphael. She survived the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. As she emerged from the city hall, Raphael, 24, waved and blew kisses to the crowd and posed for photographs, waving the Israeli flag.

Switzerland is hosting after Swiss vocalist Nemo won Eurovision 2024 in Malmo with the highly personal song "The Code."

Nemo has joined calls for Israel to be thrown out of the event.

"Israel's actions are fundamentally at odds with the values that Eurovision claims to uphold — peace, unity and respect for human rights," the singer told the Huffington Post news website.

Basel's emergency services said the parade to the Messeplatz square "went off without any significant problems"

The parade was accompanied by drummers, carnival groups, marching bands, alphorn players and techno DJ sets.

The semi-finals tonight and on May 15 will eliminate 11 countries, leaving 26 nations to contest Saturday's final at the St. Jakobshalle arena.

Sweden's entry KAJ — from Finland's Swedish-speaking minority — are the hot favorites to win, with a comical take on the joy of having a sauna.

"The plan is to win for Sweden then the Finns can feel it's basically their win but Sweden pays for it," quipped the group's Jakob Norrgard.

Austria's JJ is the bookmakers' second-favourite with "Wasted Love", a song in the mould of last year's winner, "The Code," combining operatic vocals and modern beats.

"I'm very excited. Obviously there's a little bit of pressure because people have high expectations," JJ told AFP.

"When I saw Nemo's performance, I was blown away. But we have different styles. I'm glad that people see similarities and are comparing me to a former winner," he said.

