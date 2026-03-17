Panel urges new presidential body to combat child abuse in Türkiye

Panel urges new presidential body to combat child abuse in Türkiye

ANKARA
Panel urges new presidential body to combat child abuse in Türkiye

A parliamentary commission in Türkiye has recommended the creation of a new high-level body, potentially under the presidency, to strengthen coordination in preventing violence and abuse against children.

 

Submitted to the Turkish parliament by the commission on investigating violence and abuse against children, the report outlines a series of policy proposals aimed at improving child protection mechanisms and addressing systemic gaps.

 

Commission head Cengiz Aydoğdu said it identifies both shortcomings and actionable solutions, covering preventive measures as well as legal and institutional reforms.

 

“Our report evaluates steps to safeguard children’s mental, physical and emotional development while identifying measures to protect them from neglect, abuse and violence,” he said, expressing hope that the recommendations would contribute to reducing such cases.

 

The report emphasizes that effective governance, regular monitoring and evaluation and stronger inter-agency coordination are critical in tackling child abuse.

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