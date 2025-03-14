Pamukkale hosts millions of visitors over 25 years

DENİZLİ

Pamukkale, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has hosted more than 37,000 visitors since the year 2000, when visitor numbers first began being systematically recorded.

One of Türkiye’s top tourist destinations, Pamukkale in Denizli attracts visitors throughout the year. Travelers from all over the world come to marvel at the site’s unique travertine terraces and explore the ancient city of Hierapolis, which dates back 2,200 years.

The ancient city’s bath-basilica, theater, Temple of Apollo, water channels, and churches blend the region’s natural beauty with its historical heritage. Visitors walk barefoot on the white travertines, soak in the thermal pools and capture unforgettable moments with photos and videos.

Since the year 2000, Pamukkale has welcomed a total of 37,401,110 visitors, with numbers steadily increasing in recent years.

Following a decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the site has experienced a resurgence in tourist interest since 2021. Visitor numbers, which fell to 625,210 in 2020, climbed to 1,200,650 in 2021; 1,990,786 in 2022; 2,200,171 in 2023 and 2,445,733 last year.

Pamukkale, a key stop for those visiting the western province of Denizli, hosted 173,622 visitors in the first two months of this year.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Hüdaverdi Otaklı, Director of the Denizli Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, described Pamukkale as one of Türkiye’s most significant tourism destinations.

Noting that visitor numbers for the first two months of this year have already surpassed the figures of the same period last year, Otaklı said, “I believe we will reach and even exceed our target of 3 million tourists for Pamukkale this year.”

He noted that Pamukkale’s combination of breathtaking travertines and rich historical heritage captivates tourists. “They love walking through the site, swimming in the ancient pool, exploring the ancient city and wandering through the theater. The ancient city of Pamukkale is also a major attraction for faith and cultural tourism,” he added.