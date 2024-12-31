Pamukkale bids farewell to 2024 at full capacity

DENİZLİ

Pamukkale, a magnet for travelers with nearly 2.5 million visitors this year, is poised to end the year with its accommodations fully booked, marking a remarkable conclusion to a thriving season. Offering a unique experience with its white travertines, the ancient city of Hierapolis and Cleopatra's Pool, Pamukkale continued to attract visitors from across Türkiye and various parts of the world throughout 2024.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 21, the site welcomed 2,416,753 visitors. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Pamukkale remains a popular destination not only in the summer but also during the winter months, which coincide with the New Year and midterm holidays.

Aiming to increase the number of domestic and international tourists in the coming year, Pamukkale's accommodations are nearing 100 percent capacity as it says goodbye to 2024. This high occupancy on the final day of the year has bolstered tourism professionals' hopes for attracting even more visitors in the new year.

Gazi Murat Şen, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that 2024 was a successful year for tourism in Denizli.

Expressing satisfaction with the increase in visitor numbers, Şen said, "We will have hosted around 2.5 million domestic and international guests in Pamukkale this year. Looking at the New Year’s bookings, we see that reservations are full. There is especially high demand from Bulgaria, filling many of the hotels in our region. The remaining spots have been taken by domestic visitors."

Şen emphasized that Pamukkale anticipates another strong tourism season next year, adding: "We expect a good season in 2025 as well. Night museum experiences have significantly contributed to tourism in Denizli. With strong promotion efforts in the new year, we will see even greater benefits for Denizli. Additionally, one of Europe's top physical therapy and rehabilitation hospitals has recently opened in our region, drawing attention. We are witnessing increasing interest in Denizli and Pamukkale from health tourists. Hierapolis, known for its therapeutic qualities, continues to restore health to both domestic and international visitors, just as it has for centuries."