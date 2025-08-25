Palestinians need Islamic world’s collective action, Fidan says

JEDDAH

Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank are under immense strain amid Israel's "state terror," the Turkish top diplomat has said, underlining that what they need is the collective action of the Islamic world to stop the war and extend uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the civilians.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Aug. 25 with the participation of foreign ministers and other senior officials from 57 member states.

“We convene at a most difficult time for Palestine. Gaza is under immense strain. State terror and settler violence are suffocating the West Bank. The historic identity and status of Jerusalem are under direct assault,” Fidan stated.

The OIC reaffirms its unwavering solidarity for the Palestinians’ freedom, peace, stability and statehood, Fidan underlined.

"But today, solidarity alone is not enough. What the Palestinians need - more than ever - is our collective action. The strong presence and high-level participation from OIC Member States in this extraordinary session stand as a powerful testament to our unity," he added.

The OIC convened in an extraordinary session upon the initiative of Türkiye, as the current term president, to specifically address Israel’s recent military operation that aims to fully occupy Gaza. Israel also intensified its blockade on the enclave at the expense of causing a dire humanitarian crisis, including famine.

The OIC meeting in Jeddah has focused on the urgent tasks of “Halting the war. Forging the united response of the Islamic Ummah. Mobilizing the international community.”

‘We must put an end to this’

Fidan recalled that Israel’s genocidal aggression continues, and Gazans continue to starve as half a million people face catastrophic hunger. “Israel has added yet another crime against humanity to its record of shame,” he said.

In the meantime, Israeli military operations expand deeper into Gaza City, where millions have taken refuge, and settlement projects in the West Bank threaten the vision of a contiguous and sovereign Palestinian state, the minister recalled.

“We must put an end to this. Our immediate priority is to secure a lasting ceasefire and to deliver large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas has already accepted the ceasefire plan proposed by our Qatari and Egyptian brothers,” Fidan stated, adding the OIC will continue these peace efforts.

Gaza is Palestine and belongs to the Palestinians, the minister stressed, adding, “We must ensure that Palestinians remain in Gaza. We must rebuild the Gaza Strip together.”

More countries in the West recognized the State of Palestine and public opinion in the West has begun to shift, Fidan underlined.

“Step by step, the recognition of the State of Palestine is becoming an irreversible reality. Yet recognition alone is insufficient. Strong, coordinated pressure is needed to compel Israel toward a permanent solution. The upcoming U.N. General Assembly will be a defining moment," he said.