Palestinians must lead Gaza reconstruction: FM Fidan

PARIS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan asserted on Thursday that Palestinians should unequivocally manage Gaza's reconstruction and governance, warning that the international community remains vigilant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potentially reigniting conflict.

Speaking to reporters after a Gaza-focused meeting in Paris attended by senior diplomats from Europe, the Arab world and partner nations, Fidan stressed the need for Palestinian-led security forces in the enclave.

“The reconstruction and administration of Gaza should be managed by the Palestinians, with security forces controlled by the Palestinians, and there should be no doubt about this—none at all," he said.

“Yesterday was very important. A hope has emerged to stop the genocide in Gaza that has been going on for two years. From the very beginning, under the leadership of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), Türkiye has made tremendous international efforts. Through this process, we have developed a system and culture of intensifying and coordinating our joint efforts with the Islamic world and other partners,” he added.

Fidan explained that Türkiye has worked to rally global involvement in these initiatives.

“We also tried to mobilize the international community to be involved in this process. Civil society organizations, government institutions — all of us — have done our utmost, and we are truly happy to have reached this outcome together today. There is now hope for the bloodshed to stop and for the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters to end,” he said.

He outlined key priorities moving forward, noting the agreed first-phase plan includes four goals: ceasefire, hostage and detainee releases, uninterrupted humanitarian aid, and Israeli forces' withdrawal to specified lines.

“These are the components of the agreed first-phase plan, and they must be followed with great precision. According to the relevant article in the agreement text, Türkiye will also take part in this implementation,” he said.

Fidan described the Paris gathering, which included ministers from seven Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, the Arab League and the European Union.

"Together, we thoroughly examined the results of yesterday's agreement and how it will be implemented, especially how the Europeans and the rest of the international community can play a role in the economic, reconstruction and administrative revival of Gaza. Serious results were reached today that will form the basis for important decisions. I believe the European ministers will take these observations back to their capitals and political leaders, carrying significant outcomes with them," he added.

He underscored the centrality of a two-state solution, welcomed by all parties.

"As Türkiye, we said this: If the reconstruction of Gaza and the implementation of plans will bring Gaza back to the pre-Oct. 7, 2023 conditions, then that means we will face another war in the future. Because, as you know, before Oct. 7, Gaza was like an open-air prison."

Fidan highlighted Gaza's pre-war constraints under Israeli control, insisting economic recovery must avoid reverting to those conditions.On the task force announced by President Erdoğan, he clarified it stems from the agreement's provisions.

"This team, which will include the United States, Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar, will play a facilitative role in following up on the agreed matters, especially discussing issues with both parties—Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

He noted the group's mediator role in addressing emerging issues during implementation.

"The Palestinian issue is important for us in several ways. The presence of Al-Aqsa Mosque is spiritually very important for us. Our historical, cultural and religious ties with the Palestinian people are extremely significant. Most importantly, regardless of belief or ethnicity, Türkiye's moral stance against the oppression of humans by other humans is crucial. When you combine all these factors, Türkiye has to fulfill its responsibilities to history, to its people, and to justice," he added.

Fidan credited Erdoğan's leadership for Türkiye's constructive contributions alongside other nations, fostering new regional cooperation models.He expressed optimism that this spirit will aid in resolving broader issues.

"When we come together, we can make things happen. In fact, some things are not our fate. They only require more willpower, more effort, more professionalism, and more independent thinking. We are happy to be able to see this. I believe that this new spirit put forth by Türkiye will play a significant role not only in solving the Palestinian issue but also in resolving other regional problems."

While hailing the ceasefire agreement as a source of hope, Fidan cautioned against Netanyahu's unreliability.

"However, we must not forget that there may always be a problem area. So far, Netanyahu has a record, and we know how unreliable he is, especially when it comes to peace. Israel may try to impose war again. The international community is currently on alert. After the issue of hostages is resolved, Israel will have no arguments left to justify its actions."

He urged resilience in facing potential hurdles, affirming Türkiye's ongoing professional and coordinated efforts.