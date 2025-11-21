Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed from Türkiye early on Nov. 21 to attend the two-day G20 summit that will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Erdoğan and Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan are accompanied by a large delegation that includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Communications Directorate Burhanettin Duran and other senior officials.
The summit on Nov. 22 and 23 under the theme of “solidarity, equality and sustainability” will bring the world’s most developed 20 nations and the European Union, as well as the IMF, the World Bank and other financial institutions. The United States, however, is boycotting the event.
In a statement on Nov. 20, Duran informed that Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with the participant countries and financial institutions, as well as the host country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa. He will also address the G20 sessions on various topics.
The G20 leaders will take part in three sessions to discuss global challenges and priorities, primarily sustainable economic growth, development and financing. U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the summit due to poor ties with South Africa.
Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.