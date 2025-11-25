Türkiye, South Korea sign 3 deals including nuclear cooperation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said that his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Ankara focused on steps to advance defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

"Our discussions with the relevant institutions on the establishment of a clean power plant are also ongoing," Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with Lee.

“I see the memorandum of understanding signed earlier between the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Turkish Nuclear Energy Corporation as an important step. We are also in agreement with South Korea regarding counterterrorism,” he added.

The two presidents discussed cooperation in many areas, including trade, tourism, energy, defense, technology, and investments, Erdoğan noted.

They also agreed to continue cooperation in platforms such as the UN, G20, and the cross-regional consultative platform MIKTA.

Erdoğan underlined the strong potential of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, battery technology, and renewable energy, noting new agreements on wind energy and cooperation in the field of blood plasma.

He also welcomed Hyundai’s new electric vehicle investment in Izmit, and reiterated Türkiye’s support for Korean companies investing in the country.

The Turkish president stressed that Ankara and Seoul share similar views on counterterrorism and highlighted ongoing cooperation in defense projects, including the Altay tank.

Erdoğan said that Lee, who took office in June, is a leader who overcame difficulties from a young age and earned the respect of the Korean people through his service.

He expressed his satisfaction with hosting a South Korean presidential visit after many years and stated that the visit further strengthened the Türkiye-South Korea ties.

Türkiye, South Korea can work together in various regions

Ankara sees opportunities to work with Seoul across multiple regions, including Iraq, Africa, Central Asia, and in the reconstruction of Syria and Gaza, Erdoğan noted.

He added that both Türkiye and South Korea share a common stance on Gaza, advocating for maintaining the ceasefire, preventing the killing of innocent people, and a two-state solution.

Erdoğan reiterated that an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a must for a just and sustainable peace.

He also reaffirmed his call to “all friendly, brotherly, and allied countries" have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so.

Türkiye welcomed South Korea’s establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria in April, he said.

On the ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said that Türkiye will continue all diplomatic efforts to ensure a "lasting peace" in Ukraine, especially through the Istanbul talks.

He reiterated that Ankara’s position of calling for an end to the conflict and urging the parties to take diplomatic steps toward a negotiated solution has not changed.

Erdoğan concluded by thanking Lee for his visit and extending his greetings to the people of South Korea.

Following the news conference, Erdoğan hosted a dinner in Lee's honor. The dinner was also attended by Turkish war veterans who took part in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

For his part, Lee said that the strategic partnership between the two nations "will grow even stronger and be passed on to future generations."

Earlier, Erdoğan welcomed his South Korean counterpart in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye’s capital.

Following the ceremony, they held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired a delegation meeting.