19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

BRUSSELS
Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.

The countries delivered their national plans on time, with 15 of them planning billions of euros in support for Ukraine.

The participating countries include Greece, Greek Cyprus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Finland and Denmark.

Türkiye has not submitted its plan, thoutgh Ankara has announced its intention to join the program

While the program primarily targets EU members, third countries can participate in projects up to a 35 percent share.

Canada has joined fully, while the U.K., South Korea and Türkiye have limited or pending participation.

Tükiye potential participation may be affected by objections from Greece and Greek Cyprus.

European Commission officials have indicated that Ankara’s full involvement could be restricted to protect EU interests.

Diplomats view Türkiye’s limited engagement as a test of the EU’s willingness to cooperate with non-member states on defense projects.

Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland support Türkiye’s inclusion, citing its NATO-standard defense production and potential contributions to European defense. France remains cautious, while Greece and Greek Cyprus continue to oppose full Turkish participation.

SAFE aims to integrate European defense industries, support joint procurement projects and enhance deterrence against security threats, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine war.

