Greece, Greek Cyprus, Israel agree to deepen military ties at trilateral summit

JERUSALEM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) after a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem on Dec. 22, 2025. (Photo by ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP)

Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration and Israel agreed on Monday to further strengthen military and security cooperation during a trilateral summit in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, said: “We agreed today to deepen our cooperation in security and defense.”

Netanyahu stressed that the alliance does not target any specific country in the region, adding: “Look, we’re not seeking confrontation with anyone. On the contrary, we seek stability, prosperity, and peace.”

“We hope that our coalition won’t be tested,” he noted.

Speaking to reporters, Mitsotakis said: “This is the 10th trilateral meeting of our countries, and this shows the depth of our cooperation that has been tested by time and has proven resilient.”

Highlighting expanding military ties, evident in surging Israeli arms sales to Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, Mitsotakis called for enhanced tech sector collaboration.

“Our cooperation has yielded tangible results and will continue to do so in the future. We look forward to strengthening the trilateral partnership,” he added.

Christodoulides echoed the sentiment, pointing to growing cooperation in defense, security, tourism and energy.

“There are no limits to the prospects for cooperation between the three countries,” he said.

Netanyahu claimed that some seek to reestablish historical dominance over Israel, Greece and Greek Cyprus, stating: “We are determined to defend ourselves, and we have the power to do so.”

When an Israeli journalist asked the visiting leaders for a message to Türkiye, Israeli Prime Minister's Office officials intervened, saying the guests would not take questions.

The reporter then asked Netanyahu about expectations from talks with Trump on Iran. Netanyahu responded: “We don't want to confront anyone.”

Israeli media portrayed the summit as a 'triple alliance' and a 'unification against Türkiye,' interpreting Netanyahu's veiled remarks as a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while noting the Greek and Cypriot leaders rallying around Netanyahu.

Israel has become a key arms supplier to Athens and the Greek Cypriot Administration, delivering advanced missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems. Israeli forces frequently conduct training and exercises on Greek and Cypriot soil.